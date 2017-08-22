Reward offered after firearms stolen from Shiawassee County home

Authorities are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest after nearly a dozen firearms were stolen from a Shiawassee County home.

The break-in happened at a home in rural Durand.

Sheriff Brian BeGole said the homeowners returned on Aug. 12 to find their sliding door had been pried open. They also found several items missing, including three shotguns, five rifles, two handguns, a crossbow, surround system, DVD player and a TV.

BeGole said investigators believe more than one suspect was involved in the break-in. The homeowners said the crime happened any time between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call Det. Scott Shenk at 989-743-3411, ext. 7225.

