Video: Bus catches fire on Michigan freeway

Several departments are left cleaning up after a fire destroyed a bus on a busy freeway.

The Clare City Fire Department chief said a Clare County transit bus just left US-127 when smoke began filling the inside of the cab. The fire chief said the driver immediately stopped the bus and evacuated all the passengers safely, before the bus burst into flames.

No one was hurt, but the emergency manager said diesel leaked into the ground near a wetland.

"It's imperative, it's important for them to get in there quickly and get it bermed up and get it stopped from going down drains,” said Jerry Becker, the director of Clare Co. Emergency Management. “That way, it doesn't get into the wetlands and it doesn't get away from them."

MDOT crews and Emergency Management will return to the scene Tuesday to check for any further impact.

