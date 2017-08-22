Man accused of shooting woman outside Morley to stand trial

A man accused of shooting at a woman before leading police on a high-speed chase has been cleared to stand trial.

Torye Gilbert, 42, appeared in court Monday. In February, police said Gilbert fired a shotgun at a woman’s vehicle while she tried to drive away.

The shooting happened outside the Morley Building near the Fashion Square mall in Saginaw County.

The woman was struck by a bullet or bullet fragment in her leg. She received treatment for the injury, which does not appear to be serious, police said.

Gilbert was arrested after a high-speed chase through residential streets.

He has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, four counts of felony firearm, one count of flee and elude police and one count of resist and obstruct police.

Gilbert has a preliminary exam set for Sept. 15.

