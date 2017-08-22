Police identify man who drowned in closed Grand Rapids pool

Police have identified the 21-year-old man who apparently drowned in a closed public pool after he jumped a fence at a Grand Rapids park to get inside.

Grand Rapids police say the victim, Damon Smith-Phillips, was among a group of men who jumped the fence at Richmond Park. Police responded after getting a call before 6 a.m. Tuesday that Smith-Phillips was unresponsive. Officers pulled him out of the pool, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A cause of death is pending while authorities await autopsy results.

The Grand Rapids Press reports one man has been questioned and released by police and another is being sought.

The pool remained closed Tuesday but reopened Wednesday.

