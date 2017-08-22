Body of teen in deadly stabbing believed to be found

Authorities say the search is over for a Michigan teen suspected in the deadly stabbing of a woman.

Investigators said the stabbing happened sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the 10000 block of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard near Dixie Highway and Holly Road.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office put out a statewide BOL for 15-year-old Steven Wilkerson who allegedly stabbed the 65-year-old woman inside her mobile home. Police said they received a call from Wilkerson's father, who said his son left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

Police have not confirmed the victim is Wilkerson's grandmother, but said the woman was found with multiple stab wounds inside the bedroom of her home. The suspected weapon, a large kitchen knife, was found at the scene, police said.

The sheriff's department reported the victim's vehicle, a 2006 Pontiac G6 with Michigan license plate BAM 0631, was found in the village of Holly. A body, believed to be that of Wilkerson, was also found on the railroad tracks nearby, according to Undersheriff Michael McCabe.

McCabe said it is "obvious the body was struck by a passing train."

