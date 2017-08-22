BREAKING: Equipment failure causes power outage in Saginaw Count - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Equipment failure causes power outage in Saginaw County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Thousands of customers are left in the dark Tuesday morning after an equipment failure. 

Consumers Energy reported 7,928 customers without power in the Saginaw County area just after 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson with Consumers told TV5 the outage came from the Niagara Transmission Line which feeds five substations in the Saginaw area. 

Officials said a splice where two power lines connected failed, causing the outage. 

Restoration began about 10:15 a.m. and crews hope to have all power restored by 1:30 p.m. 

