BREAKING: Equipment failure causes power outage in Saginaw County

Thousands of customers are left in the dark Tuesday morning after an equipment failure.

Consumers Energy reported 7,928 customers without power in the Saginaw County area just after 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson with Consumers told TV5 the outage came from the Niagara Transmission Line which feeds five substations in the Saginaw area.

Officials said a splice where two power lines connected failed, causing the outage.

Restoration began about 10:15 a.m. and crews hope to have all power restored by 1:30 p.m.

To see the outage map, click here.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.