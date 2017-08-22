Woman killed in Caro crash

A woman was killed in a crash over the weekend in Tuscola County.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the intersection of Leix Road and Blackmore Road in Fremont Township.

Investigators said a sedan was traveling east on Blackmore Road when the driver, 80-year-old Muriel Fogarsi of Davison, failed to yield right-of-way to an SUV heading south on Leix Road.

The driver of the SUV, a 70-year-old from Mayville, was unable to stop and crashed with the sedan.

Police said Fogarsi was cut from her vehicle by the Jaws of Life, but died a short time later from her injuries.

The driver of the SUV and their passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

