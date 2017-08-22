Nearly 200 lake sturgeon added to Tittabawassee River

DNR officials have stocked an iconic fish that once flourished in our local river.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday, Aug. 22 they added 193 lake sturgeon to the Tittabawassee River at the Gordonville Road launch ramp southeast of Midland.

DNR officials identified the Saginaw River watershed as a system whose lake sturgeon population was in dire need of improvement.

The restocking will hopefully rehabilitate the iconic species in waters where they once flourished, the DNR said.

“It is exciting to see the sturgeon restoration effort spread to other waters,” said Brenda Archambo, president of the Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon For Tomorrow. “It has long been our goal to bring this wonderful fish back to all the waters they once inhabited.”

Lake sturgeon are a slow growing, late maturing fish that can live more than 100 years.

The DNR said the fish stocked in the Tittabawassee River likely will not return to spawn until 2040 at the earliest.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.