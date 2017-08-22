Police search for man in gas station assault

Authorities need your help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault at a local gas station.

It happened about 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Sunoco gas station located at Clio and West Pierson Road in Flint.

Investigators said the assault stemmed from an argument over a .99 cent slush the man didn't want to pay for. The gas station clerk turned off the man's prepaid gas pump until the drink was paid for.

Police said that's when the man vandalized the store and started hitting the clerk in the parking lot.

The man then fled the scene in a dark SUV.

A cash reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

