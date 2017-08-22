Humane society taking donations after cats found 'crammed' in cage

A Mid-Michigan humane society is asking for donations after several cats were found abandoned on their doorstep.

The Humane Animal Treatment Society said staff members found two adult cats and four kittens crammed into a cage when they arrived Tuesday morning.

The post on Facebook said the cats were left with a note that read “could not keep them as of midnight.”

“So what does this mean? Aside from not taking responsibility for their animals these companions were outside for hours, defenseless, without the necessary proper food, water, and shelter from the elements. This is absolutely unacceptable and should not be overlooked by any member of the community,” the humane society wrote on Facebook.

The humane society is now asking for donations to provide care for the abandoned cats. You can donate online, or by stopping by their location on Isabella Road in Mt. Pleasant.

