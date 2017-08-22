Hundreds of kids receive back to school clothes

A Mid-Michigan woman is taking her love of shopping and putting it to good use, making sure hundreds of kids have the clothes they need to go back to school.

Terri Bullock recently spent more than $11,000 on clothes, but it's not what you think. She is a personal shopper for United Way.

This year she has helped almost 300 children with back to school clothes. Every child gets a bag personalized to their age, size and style.

"Well, I come pick the bag up and I take this information off the bag. And then I go shopping. My sister usually helps me and then I get the shoes. These are $65 shoes that I got for $19.99, so good deal," Bullock said.

United Way said they're lucky to have volunteers like Bullock because they make it easier for donated funds to go a long way.

"They do a very good job of managing those two things. So getting a good deal and making them look great," said Jennifer Idalski, director of volunteer services.

Even though Bullock has been shopping for United Way for six years, this was the first time she was able to hand out the bags to the kids herself.

Besides feeding her inner shopping addiction, Bullock said volunteering has a special place in her heart.

"I try to shop like if they were my little kid or if they were my children," Bullock said.

Their goal is to take the worry of clothes out of the equation so kids can focus on their education," Bullock said.

"They've got that first day of school, 'I know what I'm going to wear.' You know, now school is what two weeks away and 'I already know what I'm going to wear for school.' Some kids don't know until the day before or the morning of what they're going to wear. These kids at least they've got their clothes ready," Bullock said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.