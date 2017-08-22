Ex-state lawmaker wins appeal over run for Detroit council

A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
An 8-year-old Florida girl was killed during a crash on her way to her first day of school.More >
An 8-year-old Florida girl was killed during a crash on her way to her first day of school.More >
A body, believed to be that of 15-year-old Steven Wilkerson, was found on the railroad tracks in the village of Holly.More >
A body, believed to be that of 15-year-old Steven Wilkerson, was found on the railroad tracks in the village of Holly.More >
The driver of Malibu, a 73-year-old Bad Axe woman, told police she did not see the buggy until it was too late.More >
The driver of Malibu, a 73-year-old Bad Axe woman, told police she did not see the buggy until it was too late.More >
A man who authorities say crashed into a Michigan city bus now faces four felony charges.More >
A man who authorities say crashed into a Michigan city bus now faces four felony charges.More >
Five Below in Saginaw Township received a bomb threat Sunday night, police said.More >
Five Below in Saginaw Township received a bomb threat Sunday night, police said.More >
On the day everyone across the country was transfixed by the celestial marvel that was the solar eclipse, a baby was born. So naturally, her parents named her Eclipse.More >
On the day everyone across the country was transfixed by the celestial marvel that was the solar eclipse, a baby was born. So naturally, her parents named her Eclipse.More >
A Michigan man convicted in the 1995 killing of a man who expressed romantic interest in him on national television has been released from prison.More >
A Michigan man convicted in the 1995 killing of a man who expressed romantic interest in him on national television has been released from prison.More >