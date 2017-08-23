Why you may need to apply for new Michigan license, ID card

If you want to fly or enter federal buildings in the future, you're going to need a new driver's license or state ID card.

Beginning in 2020, the government will not allow people living in Michigan to board domestic flights, go into federal buildings, or military bases unless they have a REAL ID or a passport and driver’s license.

The REAL IDs will meet recommendations the 911 commission put in place after the terrorist attacks in 2001. The new cards will feature a gold star in the upper right corner, or an American flag on the enhanced driver's license.

There's no extra fee for the new cards.

The Secretary of State will take applications for the new cards beginning Monday, Aug. 28.

For more information on the REAL ID, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.