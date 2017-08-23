Freshman class moves in to SVSU top-ranked residence halls

It's that time of year again when students from across the world pour into Mid-Michigan in pursuit of higher learning.

Wednesday, Saginaw Valley State University welcomes its newest freshman class.

They'll be among more than 2,300 students expected to live on campus this year. The university said more than 70 percent of incoming freshmen again have chosen to reside on campus.

SVSU’s housing facilities were ranked No. 1 in Michigan and No. 19 nationally in 2017 by a website grading “Best Dorms” in the United States.

