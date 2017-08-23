Sanders stirs up support at rally in Detroit

A man who once wanted to be president held a few rallies of his own.

Senator Bernie Sanders visited Detroit Tuesday night following his stop in Ohio. His goal was to stir up support for his ideas about the economy, jobs and healthcare.

When it comes to health insurance, Sanders supports a single-player system.

"Think about what it means to America not to have to worry. To be able to walk into a doctors office, go to a hospital and understand that you don't have to worry about paying that bill," he said.

Sanders said he is speaking in both red and blue states because the issues he's addressing affect everyone.

