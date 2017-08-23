Big announcement expected about education in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Big announcement expected about education in Flint

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A big announcement expected today about education in the city of Flint.

The details have yet to be revealed, but we know the Consumers Energy Foundation is involved and so is Tom Gores, owner of the Detroit Pistons.

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Count on TV5 for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.