Cooler air settles in for the rest of the week

It's been a muggy start to the week in Mid-Michigan but as we head into the middle of the workweek, the winds of change are moving in and we're going to be getting a taste of fall over the next few days.

Today & Tonight

The feel of the air will be the first thing you notice as you step out the door for the middle day of the workweek. We're in the 50s for your morning routine, which is anywhere from 10-20° cooler than this time yesterday.

With cool northwesterly flow today, breezy at times with gusts near 20-25 miles per hour, don't expect temperatures to move much. We should be around the upper 60s to lower 70s in most spots. Humidity is non-existent today!

Skies will be mostly sunny early today and we'll have some clouds develop as the day goes on, trending partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon.

Most will be staying dry, but a few isolated lake-effect sprinkles or showers will be possible through the day. Unless you need completely dry weather, there's really no need to plan your day around it.

Keep track of any rain today in Mid-Michigan with our Interactive Radar!

Once we lose the heating of the day, expect mainly clear skies during the overnight hours and winds to die down. With calm winds, clear skies, and low humidity, we have a perfect recipe for cool temperatures tomorrow morning. Overnight lows should fall into the 40s for most.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.