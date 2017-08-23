Settling in for an August chill

A change of pace as we reached the half way point in the work week. Cooler, less humid, and not as windy. We are getting a preview of fall with cooler days ahead for the rest of the work week.

Overnight

Clear to partly cloudy skies will hang on to the reigns overnight as an early Fall chill digs in its heels across the Great Lakes. Be ready for this one when you wake up in the morning, as low temps will be tumbling into the middle and upper 40s! For reference, normal lows this time of year should only be dipping to the upper 50s.

In a more positive context, we can keep saving some money on the energy bill! Open up the windows, though maybe not too far, for yet another night of great sleeping weather!

Thursday

Thursday will evolve very similar to today. Skies will generally start with some sun, before a few extra clouds move in as the day progresses.

After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 60s for afternoon highs. Winds will keep blowing from a northerly direction, but after a few breezy days we'll see them back off to around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Most will stay dry again for tomorrow, but we'll see a slightly better chance of showers Thursday compared to today as a disturbance drops in from the north. Rain on Thursday should be on the lighter side for most and mainly in the thumb region.

Friday - Sunday

Any and all rain chances end by Friday morning and gorgeous weather will hold right into the weekend. After the coolest day of the week on Thursday, Friday will feature a slight rebound back into the lower 70s for daytime highs with plenty of sun.

With sun shinning over the weekend and very little air mass change, our temperatures will take a gradual step up each day on Saturday and on Sunday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, with most folks reaching the middle 70s on Sunday with a few upper 70s.

Lows will be chilly to start Saturday, but we expect a majority of Mid-Michigan to be in the 50s for Sunday morning.

All outdoor activities this weekend will be in great shape! For a look beyond the weekend, check out your 7-Day Forecast!

