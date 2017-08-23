Police catch suspected serial tire thieves in Michigan

Michigan State Police have tracked down three men they say stole tires and rims across Metro Detroit for years.

Police said the men tried to flee after being caught in the act Monday night.

One suspect was arrested before a high-speed chase began.

The vehicle with two other suspects inside struck a police SUV during the pursuit. Luckily, the officers involved were not injured.

The suspects in the car were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A neighbor said the arrests confirm some of her past suspicions.

"I saw a tire missing and I was surprised because I thought maybe it was the angle I was looking out my window and then I looked again, and I thought, that is a missing tire,” Diane Melton said.

Investigators said the suspects may also be connected to the assault of two Canton Township police officers in January.

