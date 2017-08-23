Michigan man among 10 missing sailors after U.S. warship crash

A sailor with ties to Michigan is among 10 who are missing after a U.S. warship collided with an oil tanker in Southeast Asia.

Now, the sailor’s mother is speaking out and praying her son is found.

“There is no new news yet. Nothing is confirmed, though rumors are abundant,” April Brandon said on Facebook.

Brandon says her son, Ken Smith, is among the 10 missing.

Brandon was visited by two officers Monday at her home in Oakland County. The USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore. Adm. Scott Swift said some bodies have been found in a flooded compartment of the warship.

Brandon said her 22-year-old son grew up in Novi, Michigan, but moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teen with his father.

“Please keep hope, continue forward with your day, hug your family, love one another, pray or vibe positively, whatever it is you do. To the families of the other missing sailors, you're in my thoughts, my heart is at sea with yours,” Brandon wrote.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press. All rights reserved.