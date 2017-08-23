Charge filed in death of a Michigan fire chief along I-94

An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver accused of hitting and killing a Michigan fire chief while he responded to a crash along Interstate 94.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's department says its officers and the Comstock Township fire department responded Wednesday night and found an unoccupied vehicle along the eastbound lanes.

They were preparing to leave when the passing vehicle lost control and struck Comstock Township Chief Edward Switalski as he stood near the rear of his rescue vehicle. The sheriff's department says Switalski was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver who struck him was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report the warrant was issued Tuesday for 23-year-old Brandon Clevenger three months after the tragic crash.

Investigators said Clevenger was traveling at speeds as high as 90 mph when he crashed into a barrier at 87 mph.

Police said Clevenger was using his phone before the crash, WWMT reported.

Court records show a warrant was authorized for reckless driving causing death, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.

The sheriff told WWMT Clevenger is cooperating with the investigation and is expected to turn himself in.

