Chuck E. Cheese's animatronic band may take a final bow

CBS -

What's Chuck E. Cheese's without its iconic animatronic bands? We may soon find out.

The children's restaurant chain is getting rid of its signature "animatronic characters" in favor of live performers, CBS reports.

The revamp includes dance floors, more muted colors to appeal to parents, and in some locations, open kitchen designs for an updated look.

It's the first major change for the brand in 20 years.

