WantedWednesday: Police searching for Aaron Carpenter

Authorities need your help locating a wanted teen.

Midland Police Department said they are looking for 17-year-old Aaron Melvin Carpenter.

Carpenter is described as 6’ tall and about 125 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said the teen is wanted for failing to appear on two criminal bench warrants.

If you have any information, please call 989-839-4713.

Police did not release a photo of Carpenter.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.