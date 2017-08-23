Can you identify men suspected in business theft? - WNEM TV 5

Can you identify men suspected in business theft?

Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office
Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two men were caught on camera, suspected of stealing from a business.  Now officials are asking for your help tracking them down.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the two men are suspects in a larceny from the K&S Liquor store, located on East Blue Grass Road in Union Township.

They left in a light silver or white Ford Mustang which was also caught on surveillance cameras.

If you have any information on who these men are, please call (989) 772-5911.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

