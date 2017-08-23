Breaking: Funding announced for Flint Promise scholarship program

There is a new promise in the City of Flint.

On Wednesday, Tom Gores and Consumers Energy President and CEO Patti Poppe announced a $2 million commitment to help fund the creation of a Flint Promise scholarship program.

The funding is made up of a $1 million personal pledge from Mr. Gores, owner of the Detroit Pistons, and a $1 million grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The commitment from Mr. Gores is the latest initiative under his FlintNOW campaign, a $10 million pledge to help revitalize and bring relief to his hometown of Flint.

“I am grateful to the Consumers Energy Foundation for joining us in this effort to provide every kid in Flint with the promise of a chance to go to college,” said Mr. Gores. “I grew up in Flint, went to school here and appreciate the power of education to transform people’s lives and revitalize a community. Every student who works hard deserves a chance to earn a college degree. We want to give those kids and their families a reason to dream and provide them the resources to make those dreams come true.”

Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe said the Foundation’s support for the Flint Promise is a reflection of Consumer Energy’s commitment to the communities where it does business.

“Our investment in Flint and the education of our future workforce aligns perfectly with our commitment to the people of Michigan,” said Mrs. Poppe. “Flint has started a remarkable comeback from recent challenges, and we see our contribution as a down payment on a bright future for a community that we are proud to serve.”

The Flint Promise will be a collaborative community-based effort led by a coalition of local Flint and Genesee County educators and philanthropic organizations.

Community Foundation of Greater Flint President and CEO Isaiah Oliver said the group has been working on plans for the Flint Promise for more than a year with a goal of making funds available to High School students in the graduating class of 2018.

While many details of the scholarship are still unknown, including which graduates will be eligible, they hope to have those details figured out in the next couple of weeks.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but this commitment from the Gores family and the Consumers Energy Foundation ensures that Flint students will have an opportunity many didn’t think possible,” said Mr. Oliver. “It’s an investment in Flint’s future and a vote of confidence in our children. It will also make our community even more attractive for additional investment.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.