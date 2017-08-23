Prosecutor: No criminal wrongdoing in traffic stop turned fatal shooting in Saginaw Township

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two police officers in connection with a traffic stop turned shooting that left a man dead.

It happened on Wednesday, July 19, at W. Michigan and Leo when Saginaw Township officers stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Farhad Jabbari.

Jabbari was stopped on suspicion of drunk driving, and after field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, the suspect appeared to be highly intoxicated, investigators reported.

Jabbari was arrested and placed in the back of a squad car.

As officers began to fill out paperwork, one realized Jabbari was tampering with his handcuffs, freeing one hand from the restraint.

"The suspect slipped his handcuffs from behind of him to the front of him. So the officer and another officer opened the rear door of the patrol car," Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said.

Michigan State Police report Jabbari began assaulting the officer when he attempted to restrain him. Investigators said Jabbari gouged at the officer's eyes and a struggle ensued near the rear of the police vehicle.

A second officer was also on scene and immediately tried to help in restraining Jabbari. Michigan State Police said within only 2-3 seconds of opening the passenger door of the police vehicle, several shots were fired and the second officer was hit, as well as the suspect.

Jabbari was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said during the struggle, the arresting officer shot the suspect multiple times, resulting in his death. One of the bullets fired by the arresting officer struck the second officer in the upper arm. The bullet went through his bicep and out the other side.

Both officers were taken to the hospital where they were treated and later released.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said the officer that killed Jabbari was acting to preserve his own life and didn't have time to formulate any criminal intent.

Both officers were on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Jabbari was a pharmacist and a Ferris State University graduate.

