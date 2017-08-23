Driver hits parked car, house - WNEM TV 5

Driver hits parked car, house

Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Dept. Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Dept.
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

No one was hurt after a vehicle slammed into a parked car and then hit a house.

It happened on August 22, at around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bradley and Elm in Mt. Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Officer Jeff Browne reports that a 20-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman was northbound on Bradley when she hit a parked car.

After hitting the parked car, her vehicle blew out a tire, and instead of hitting the breaks, the driver hit the gas, running into the home.

