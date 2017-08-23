Flint Councilman Mays enters no contest plea

The proposal would close all dispensaries until mid-December.More >
The proposal would close all dispensaries until mid-December.More >
Beginning in 2020, the government will not allow people living in Michigan to board domestic flights, go into federal buildings, or military bases unless they have a REAL ID or a passport and driver’s license.More >
Beginning in 2020, the government will not allow people living in Michigan to board domestic flights, go into federal buildings, or military bases unless they have a REAL ID or a passport and driver’s license.More >
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >
Richard Wershe, who was known on the streets as "White Boy Rick," was turned over to federal authorities TuesdayMore >
Richard Wershe, who was known on the streets as "White Boy Rick," was turned over to federal authorities TuesdayMore >
Two missing girls have been reunited with their mother thanks to a police officer and his K-9 companion.More >
Two missing girls have been reunited with their mother thanks to a police officer and his K-9 companion.More >
A New Mexico man’s booking photo shows what happened when he allegedly tried to carjack a group of football players.More >
A New Mexico man’s booking photo shows what happened when he allegedly tried to carjack a group of football players.More >
Dave Bernarde's morning workout at West De Pere High School included an unexpected guest outside the weight room.More >
Dave Bernarde's morning workout at West De Pere High School included an unexpected guest outside the weight room.More >
A 15-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday on a set of railroad tracks in Holly after his grandmother was found fatally stabbed inside a home in Springfield Township.More >
A 15-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday on a set of railroad tracks in Holly after his grandmother was found fatally stabbed inside a home in Springfield Township.More >
Authorities are naming a Midland man killed Monday night in an Isabella County rollover crash.More >
Authorities are naming a Midland man killed Monday night in an Isabella County rollover crash.More >