Flint Councilman Mays enters no contest plea

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge related to his pawning of a city-owned laptop, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Mays plead to the charge of public officer-willful neglect of duty.

It is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or probation and fines.

“Councilman Mays has plead to a criminal charge, the City of Flint has retained ownership of the laptop, and I think it’s time for this matter to be put behind us so that City leaders can tend to the important matters of the day affecting Flint’s residents,” Prosecutor Leyton said.

Mays is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 27.

