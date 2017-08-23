Smoke causes Rite Aid evacuation

Firefighters were called to a Saginaw Rite Aid after smoke was spotted.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the store at 806 Gratiot.

Fire officials told TV5 that something broke off into the air conditioning unit, causing it to start rattling and smoke.

The store was cleared out, but there was no fire and no damage.

The store planned to re-open shortly.

