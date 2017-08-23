Dangerous Great Lakes conditions today and tomorrow

Summer is winding down. Labor Day is fast approaching and there are only a few weekends left before the school year begins again (if it hasn't started for you already).

If you want to get out for another water-front get away, be careful. The next few days may not be the best boating or beach weather.

Gusty winds and cooler temps are stirring up the water and creating a high swim risk in some spots around the state.

Here’s a look at conditions near Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron:

There is a moderate swim risk along the shore line on Lake Huron. A moderate swim risk means dangerous waves and currents are expected. It is recommended that you have a flotation device with you or stay out of the water.

Below is a graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service at Gaylord highlighting the swim risk around Michigan as of Wednesday.

High waves will also be a risk Wednesday. Waves near the Saginaw Bay will be about 2-3 feet high. Farther out on the lake waves are expected to be around 3-5 feet. There is a small craft advisory in effect until 10 p.m. tonight. If you have a small vessel or are not an experienced boater it may be best to stay on land.

Adding to the unfriendly conditions are gusty winds. Northwest winds 5-15 knots are expected on Lake Huro making it not the nicest day to be out on the water or the beach with that chilly breeze.

There is also a chance for waterspout. This will be more of a concern for those out on the water so stay alert if you plan on taking the boat out.

Lake Michigan Conditions:

If you plan to be on the other side of the state you won’t fare much better. In fact, it will be worse. There is a High swim risk in place for all of Lake Michigan. That means there are life-threatening waves and currents expected. You are advised to stay out of the water.

Beach hazard statements are also in place for all shore line areas along Lake Michigan. High waves and strong currents are creating dangerous swimming conditions. Strong structural currents are expected along with rip currents.

Northwest winds will be strong here too between 15-25 mph and waves will reach 3-5 feet.

Looking at the week ahead:

Weather near the lakes will not really improve Thursday. Water spouts will still be possible Thursday on Lake Huron again with northern winds 5-15 mph. Waves thankfully will be lower about 1-2 feet.

Conditions on Lake Michigan will be slightly improved, but still not ideal. Waves will be between 2-3 feet with breezy northerly winds 5-15 mph.

By the end of the week it will be better beach weather. Friday through Sunday will be slightly warmer in regards to temperatures. Water temps will be in the lower 70s with air temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light on both Lake Huron and Lake Michigan and waves will be low.

So while Wednesday may not be the best day to take the boat out, the weekend offers a better opportunity. Enjoy the last few weeks of summer!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.