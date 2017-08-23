Sheriff's office searching for Richard Johnson - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff's office searching for Richard Johnson

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office)
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Richard Johnson.

The 40-year-old failed to show up for sentencing for a breaking and entering charge, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson is from the Cass City area.

If you know where he is call Tuscola County 911 or Deputy Roland at 989-673-8161 ext. 4056.

Johnson has multiple warrants out for his arrest for traffic and probation violation offenses, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.