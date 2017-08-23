Sheriff's office searching for Richard Johnson

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Richard Johnson.

The 40-year-old failed to show up for sentencing for a breaking and entering charge, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson is from the Cass City area.

If you know where he is call Tuscola County 911 or Deputy Roland at 989-673-8161 ext. 4056.

Johnson has multiple warrants out for his arrest for traffic and probation violation offenses, the sheriff's office said.

