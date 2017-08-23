Residents fed up with pothole filled street

A local resident is speaking out after what he calls "shoddy work" on his street.

Jack Nobel could not believe his eyes when he found enormous holes still in the road, even though some had been filled.

For those living on Alice Street in Saginaw Township, driving down the bumpy road is a fact of life.

"I mean, you hit your head on the rood just going 10 miles an hour," Nobel said.

Even in Nobel's heavy-duty truck the bumps have potential to do serious damage.

Right now, construction on nearby Brockway Street is re-routing even more traffic to the bumpy road.

"Right now they got semis and all that going down it. It don't help anything, but this is a school area with buses too," Nobel said.

Residents are wondering what it will take to get all the bumps on the road evened out.

Nobel said a crew recently came by to work on the potholes, but left some completely untouched.

"I'd just like them to put some asphalt in there and fill 'em up. That's all. I know they can't fix everything, but a little filler wouldn't hurt anything," Nobel said.

TV5 reached out to the Saginaw Public Works director, but have not heard back by the time this article was published.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.