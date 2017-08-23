Developers turn historic building into farmer's market

A historic Saginaw building is getting a new lease on life.

Developers said they are working to preserve the historic charm of the old Saginaw News building while creating a trendy market filled with dozens of vendors.

The new farmer's market will spur excitement in a space that's sat stagnant for years.

Work on the SVRC Marketplace began nine months ago.

"We definitely see redevelopment of old existing historic structures as important to our community and to save the history as much as possible," said Dean Emerson, CEO of SVRC Industries.

The structure was registered as a nationally historic building last December, which set up strict rules for construction planners causing them to get creative.

SVRC is keeping their list of vendors secret, but said customers can expect sushi bars, cinnamon rolls, craft cocktails and so much more.

Emerson said they have the perfect group of employees who are ready to work.

"We are going to bring the people we work with, our populations, at risk individuals, people with developmental disabilities, any sort of disability to the facility so they can work, partner with the farmers who are here," Emerson said.

For a project that combines history, a farmer's market and a rehab center, SVRC had to reach out to a community financial developer to get the job done.

Will help from Cinnaire, their vision for a new downtown Saginaw is clear and pushing forward to opening day.

"Now they're starting to realize that there are cities in Michigan that have a lot of vitality and a lot of things going on. So it's developments like this and others that have happened in the downtown area recently, I think really are helping bring young people back," said Tom Edmiston, senior vice president of Cinnaire.

The market is set to open Memorial Day weekend of next year, but they are still looking for vendors. If you are interested in being a vendor contact Audra Davis, marketplace manager, at 989-752-6176 or by email at adavis@svrcindustries.com.

