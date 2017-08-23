Charge filed in death of a Michigan fire chief along I-94

A 24-year-old man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a fire chief who was hit while responding to a crash in southwestern Michigan.

Brandon Clevenger of Springfield was charged Tuesday with reckless driving causing death. The Kalamazoo County sheriff's office says he was driving nearly 90 mph and distracted by his phone just seconds before hitting a cement median wall.

The car then crossed lanes on Interstate 94 and struck Ed Switalski.

Switalski served as chief of Comstock Township Fire and Rescue for four years. The 55-year-old Switalski worked at the Kalamazoo-area department after more than three decades at the Pleasantview Fire District in suburban Chicago.

WOOD-TV reports a judge Wednesday set Clevenger's bond at $5,000. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

