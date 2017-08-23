Police investigate suspicious incident in Saginaw Township - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate suspicious incident in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI

Police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened in Saginaw Township Wednesday afternoon.

A man grabbed a 7-year-old girl and sat down on the curb at Green Acres Plaza, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said.

Officers arrived to the scene and took the man into custody to interview him.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

