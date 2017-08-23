Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed the Game Stop on Lapeer Road and S. Center Road in Burton on Aug. 2, police said.

It happened about 9:50 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and went inside a neighboring business, police said.

If you recognize the man in the lower right hand corner of the photo you are asked to contact Det. Eric Freeman at 810-742-2542 ext. 2217.

