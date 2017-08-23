Snyder orders flags lowered to half-staff for Ehlers - WNEM TV 5

Snyder orders flags lowered to half-staff for Ehlers

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of late former U.S. Rep. Vern Ehlers.

A service in Ehler's honor will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids. He died Aug. 15.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Friday.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

