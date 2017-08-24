Man in custody after grabbing girl outside grocery store

We hope to learn more information about a suspicious incident outside a local grocery store.

Police Chief Donald Pussehl, Jr. told TV5 a man grabbed a 7-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon outside the Kroger on State Street in Saginaw Township.

Pussehl said the man then sat down on the curb.

Officers took him into custody and plan to interview him, Pussehl said.

