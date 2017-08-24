New airline to offer cheap flights from Detroit to Europe - WNEM TV 5

New airline to offer cheap flights from Detroit to Europe

DETROIT (WNEM) -

A low-cost carrier will soon offer flights from Detroit to Europe.

The Detroit Free Press reported Wow Airlines will begin offering services next April.

One-way flights to Iceland start at $99. Flights to other destinations, like London and Paris, will start at $149.

Tickets are now available. For more information, click here

