Bronner's in Frankenmuth plans job fair

Bronner's in Frankenmuth is gearing up for the holiday season!

The retailer is planning a job fair to fill a variety of positions through December 31.

The job fair is Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested should enter the south entrance and come to the program center in section 2.

There will be on-the-spot interviews for part-time positions such as sales clerks, cashiers/packers, customer service, catalog operators, catalog fulfillment, embroidery machine operators, carts and baskets, ornament lettering and snack area.

Bronner’s offers 50 percent more wages Saturday evenings and Sundays, an employee referral program, uniforms, a generous employee discount and set schedules.

For more information, call Bronner’s at 989-652-9931.

