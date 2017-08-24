Flint schools hold back-to-school enrollment fair

A local school district is hosting an afternoon of fun for children enrolling for the new school year.

Flint Community Schools is holding a Back-to-School Enrollment Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.

It's happening at the administration building on East Kearsley Street.

The event features bounce houses, a raffle, and a petting zoo.

