Pure Pro Wrestling returning to Birch Run Expo Center

Body slams are coming to the Birch Run Expo Center!

Pure Pro Wrestling is returning in September. It will feature some national names as well as PPW favorites Father Time, The Beefcake, and Cody Manning.

The event is Saturday, Sept. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $5.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.