Where are Michigan graduates heading to college?

Back to school time is quickly approaching, and that means thousands of recent Michigan graduates are getting ready to begin their college careers.

Which campus will they be moving into this month?

If last year's numbers are any indication, a good chunk of this year's freshman will be headed off to Michigan State University.

The Detroit Free Press reported the university attracted the most incoming freshman last year, along with Grand Valley State University and Central Michigan University. If students aren't staying in the state, many of them aren't expected to travel far.

Schools in Ohio and Indiana drew in more Michigan high school graduates than any other out-of-state university.

1. Michigan State University - 4,709

2. Grand Valley State University - 3,121

3. Central Michigan University - 2,836

4. Macomb Community College - 2,682

5. University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - 2,573

The out-of-state rankings:

1. University of Toledo - 427

2. Bowling Green State University - 127

3. University of Northwestern Ohio - 123

4. Purdue University in Indiana - 108

5. Central State University in Ohio - 97

