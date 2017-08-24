Mid-Michigan casino hosts job fair - WNEM TV 5

Mid-Michigan casino hosts job fair

Posted: Updated:
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Mid-Michigan’s largest casino hopes to fill some job openings this week.

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant is hosting a food and beverage job fair Thursday.

More than 100 positions are available, with onsite interviews and immediate selections possible at the fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Job seekers are reminded to dress to impress and bring their resume.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.