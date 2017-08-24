Mid-Michigan casino hosts job fair

Mid-Michigan’s largest casino hopes to fill some job openings this week.

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant is hosting a food and beverage job fair Thursday.

More than 100 positions are available, with onsite interviews and immediate selections possible at the fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Job seekers are reminded to dress to impress and bring their resume.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.