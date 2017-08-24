Michigan mansion featuring 90s interior decor goes viral

In the market for a nice piece of lakefront property?

There's one for sale here in Michigan that may tickle you're fancy, and it happens to fit right in with the throwback Thursday theme!

The Waterford mansion was appraised for just under $2 million, but it could be yours for just over $800,000 thanks to its less than desirable color scheme.

Mark Z, the realtor selling the mansion, said he was taken aback when he first walked in.

"I was shocked that the decor has not been updated from back in time when this was the style," he said.

Mark Z said removing the turquoise and lavender 90's-esque decor could cost the buyer upwards of $500,000, but think of the endless possibilities!

Do it right, and he said the remodel could pay for itself in equity!

