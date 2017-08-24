Brighter skies and moderating temps

If you're not ready to give up summer just yet, don't worry, warmer temps move in for the weekend!

Overnight

Chilly, comfortable, welcome, unwanted. Regardless of how we perceived it, Thursday featured a full-blown Fall invasion. It started with morning lows more reminiscent of October, and saw high temperatures that fell into the same category.

Love it or hate it, there's still a bit more to go. With skies clearing overnight and high pressure settling directly over the Great Lakes, temperatures will go into another free fall. With minimal wind to keep the air mixed, many of us will wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Upper 30s will again be possible in some outlying areas.

Friday

Gorgeous weather will take hold for the end of the work week. After the coolest day of the week today, Friday will feature a slight rebound (in regards to the temperatures) back into the lower 70s for daytime highs with plenty of sun.

High pressure will be the reason for the turn of nicer weather. With mostly clear skies in place once again Friday night, we will be in for another chilly start to the day on Saturday. Overnight lows tomorrow will fall into the upper 40s.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will remain in place as we head towards the weekend and we can look forward to more beautiful weather.

Those running in the Crim races won't have to compete against the weather Friday or Saturday. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s for Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday with just a few more clouds. Highs will take another step up with temps rising into the middle 70s for most folks.

All outdoor activities this weekend will be in great shape! For a look beyond the weekend, check out your 7-Day Forecast!

We are also keeping an eye on Hurricane Harvey as it bears down on the Gulf Coast.

