Chilly start leads to fall-like afternoon

After a very humid start to the week, things felt a lot better around Mid-Michigan yesterday and after skies cleared last evening, our temperatures really took a nosedive. We're going to feel like fall again today, but if you're not ready to give up summer just yet, warmer temps move in for the weekend!

Today & Tonight

As you head out this morning, it could be a jacket or sweatshirt kind of morning as readings are in the 40s and lower 50s in most locations. Houghton Lake has even fallen as low as 40. While these temperatures will make a nice jump into the afternoon, this cooler start will limit highs to the 60s.

Skies will be a mix of sun & clouds today, carrying a very similar pattern to yesterday where we'll likely see more clouds in the afternoon which may lead to mostly cloudy skies for some. Even so, we should see plenty of breaks.

A disturbance will be dropping through from the north today, which could produce a few sprinkles or isolated showers, but most of us will not see a thing. Even those who do will likely see that activity remain pretty light.

Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will likely fall to lower values than what we're seeing this morning. Expect more readings in the 40s to start our Friday with a few of our coldest locations heading for the upper 30s.

Friday - Sunday

Any and all rain chances end by Friday morning and gorgeous weather will hold right into the weekend. After the coolest day of the week on Thursday, Friday will feature a slight rebound back into the lower 70s for daytime highs with plenty of sun.

With sun beaming over the weekend and very little air mass change, our temperatures will take a gradual step up each day on Saturday and on Sunday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, with most folks reaching the middle 70s on Sunday with a few upper 70s.

Lows will be chilly to start Saturday, but we expect a majority of Mid-Michigan to be in the 50s for Sunday morning.

All outdoor activities this weekend will be in great shape! For a look beyond the weekend, check out your 7-Day Forecast!

