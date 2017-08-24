Chilly start leads to fall-like afternoon

The proposal would close all dispensaries until mid-December.More >
The proposal would close all dispensaries until mid-December.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
Beginning in 2020, the government will not allow people living in Michigan to board domestic flights, go into federal buildings, or military bases unless they have a REAL ID or a passport and driver’s license.More >
Beginning in 2020, the government will not allow people living in Michigan to board domestic flights, go into federal buildings, or military bases unless they have a REAL ID or a passport and driver’s license.More >
Police have identified the suspect in the hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved nun.More >
Police have identified the suspect in the hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved nun.More >
A video widely shared online appears to show a Kalamazoo Public Safety officer being verbally abused for almost 20 minutes straight.More >
A video widely shared online appears to show a Kalamazoo Public Safety officer being verbally abused for almost 20 minutes straight.More >
After a Waverly man carefully captured an odd, hairy spider in his garden and had no luck identifying it on the 'web,' he reached out to News 4 for help. Now we've got all the 'hairy' details.More >
After a Waverly man carefully captured an odd, hairy spider in his garden and had no luck identifying it on the 'web,' he reached out to News 4 for help. Now we've got all the 'hairy' details.More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >