Woman charged with extorting Michigan man in dominatrix plot

A Georgia woman is accused of demanding thousands of dollars from a Michigan man to keep quiet about their sexual affair.

Her online posts on twitter and other social media were titillating, and her messages were clear what she was selling.

"Just close your eyes and I’ll take you there." "Foolish men seek happiness in distance, wise me know it can be found at my feet." "Getting my nails done, feel free to suggest a color while you pay for it."

According to federal court documents, a man identified as “MS” met the woman online in September of last year paid her $5,000 to be his dominatrix.

Part of their tit-for-tat deal, was he would send sexually explicit and compromising pictures of himself. She was in Fairburn, Georgia – near Atlanta. He was in Wayne County.

It's not clear if they ever met in person.

The real woman on the other end, 25-year-old Erica Freeman, is now in federal custody and facing charges of extortion across state lines. According to officials, in January when MS stopped communicating, Freeman turned on the threats.

She allegedly told MS to pay her $10,000 or be exposed to his wife and the public. Investigators said MS would pay weekly amounts - $300, $250, $125 through March.

In April, when he again tried to end it, she demanded $15,000 and sent more e-mail threats.

"I’ll tell the entire state of Michigan,” she said.

"You're ready to give up your marriage just to ignore me? That's real addict logic there," another message said.

The court documents said Freeman eventually called the wife and threatened to contact other family members by showing MS their Facebook pictures.

The feds verified the elements in the case through digital footprints.

They also determined “Temptress Nirvana” was paid a total of $10,000 from MS.

If convicted, Freeman faces up to two years in prison.

