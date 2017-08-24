Michigan baby born during solar eclipse

Child birth is already a special event, but it becomes even more memorable when it happens during an eclipse.

Munson Medical Center in Traverse City delivered four solar eclipse day babies, one during the actual eclipse.

“We're bummed that we missed it, but we got to see him,” said new mother Alisa Lier.

Axell Elliott was born Monday around 1:15 in the afternoon right in the middle of the Great American Eclipse, but his mother said he was supposed to arrive much later.

“He was due on Friday, so the 25th, but little Axell was stubborn and breached. We had to have him C-section so he was planned,” Lier said.

His parents had no idea how rare of a moment baby Axell's arrival would be.

“Honestly we didn't think much about it. When we found out we were just so excited and then everyone kept telling us you know it's the eclipse, it's so special for him and then even when I was in the operation room they kept asking if I was going to name him solar or after star or something like eclipse,” Lier said.

“I think it was amazing such a big event for town in general stopping what they were doing going out and looking out with their special glasses or through their phones so for us to have that event happen and have four babies born the same day,” said Angel Simmonds, a Munson Medical Center’s Patient Care Coordinator.

One thing is for sure, nothing can overshadow the true phenomenon - baby Axell.

“We're super excited, he's beautiful and perfect,” Lier said.

