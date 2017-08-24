No charges after boy, 3, fatally shot by 10-year-old

Prosecutors say no charges will be brought after a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot last year by a 10-year-ldd boy at an apartment complex in southeastern Michigan.

The Ann Arbor News reports Washtenaw County prosecutors determined they couldn't establish intent for charges against the boy who shot Jamari L. Moore in Ypsilanti Township. Investigators earlier described the Nov. 13 shooting as an accident.

The newspaper says the gun's owner also won't face charges. Prosecutors determined they couldn't prove gross negligence for a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Police found the child shot after being called to Country Meadows Apartments, where Jamari was staying at the apartment of his mother's boyfriend.

Documents show the 10-year-old likely found the loaded handgun on a shelf in a bedroom where the boys were watching TV.

